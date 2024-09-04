Misfortune's Unfortunate Occurrence - Elderly individual sustains significant injuries after colliding with a tram.

An elderly gent of eighty-three was hit by a streetcar in Kassel, resulting in critical injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest that the individual stepped onto the tracks at a bus stop during morning hours, oblivious to an approaching streetcar, as per the police report. The specifics of the incident will be clarified by an expert. The elderly person was transported to a medical facility.

