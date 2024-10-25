Elderly individual ousted due to illicit drug distribution platform involvement

In the heart of France, specifically Montpellier, authorities have taken a firm stance against drug-related crimes. A 92-year-old woman was forcibly removed from her social housing apartment due to its use as a hub for drug trafficking. The eviction served as a strong and unwavering statement, as per the local prefecture. Utilizing one's home as a storage space for drugs and a gathering spot for dealers is seen as actively participating in and aiding the drug trade.

According to "Le Figaro", the woman's offspring were the ones conducting drug operations from her apartment. One of her daughters had previously been evicted from a neighboring apartment after a chaotic police intervention. In the case of the 92-year-old, her relatives attempted to thwart the court-sanctioned eviction by pouring gasoline in the stairwell.

"Drug trafficking is ruining our neighborhoods, leading to territorial disputes and instilling fear in residents," the prefecture stated. There can be no compassion for those who profit from and contribute to the expansion of these activities. The woman, who refused to move into a retirement home, will be taken care of by her family.

Not a solitary instance in France

According to ACM Habitat, a housing association, multiple neighbors had already vacated their residences due to the activities going on in the elderly woman's apartment, as reported by "Le Figaro". To curb the disturbances caused by drug trafficking in the social housing complex, 17 garages, two apartments, and the entire basement have already been sealed off. Since the end of 2022, nearly a dozen tenants from ACM Habitat apartments have been evicted due to drug trafficking.

This strategy in Montpellier is not an isolated case. In other cities as well, occupants are being removed from their apartments in residential buildings to combat drug trafficking, if they are found to be involved in drug-related activities. Even minors caught dealing drugs can result in the entire family being displaced.

The European Union, seeking to address similar issues, has been providing funding and support to France to combat drug-related crimes effectively. Despite the eviction, the 92-year-old's case highlights the complexities and challenges in addressing drug trafficking within social housing, a problem that extends beyond Montpellier and is being tackled in various cities across Europe.

