Elderly individual endures four days of solitude in the forest's depths.

In the Italian Alps, an elderly woman of 89 years ventures out for mushroom gathering, eventually getting lost. Spending days in solitude, she resorts to drinking from ponds and forms an unlikely friendship with a fox. Even with broken ribs, she keeps her spirits high and cracks jokes upon being discovered by rescue teams.

A local news outlet, "Corriere della Sera," reported that the individual is named Giuseppina Bardelli, who had initially gone mushroom picking alongside her son Sergio. Unfortunately, they separated during their search. The paper stated that despite her extensive knowledge of the area, due to living there for over 40 years, Bardelli ended up lost.

Her family elaborated that Bardelli had a fainting episode, leading to a 6-meter fall into a ravine, causing broken ribs and lung puncture. Though she briefly lost consciousness, she managed to alert her other son, Robert, who then contacted emergency services. A full-scale search operation ensued, involving firefighters, civil protection, tracker dogs, drones, and helicopters.

89-year-old "spent her life in the mountains"

Bardelli's past experiences with the Italian Alpine Club likely played a significant role in her survival. Her second son Robert shared in the report that his mother had spent most of her life, especially her youth, in the mountains. She supplemented her water intake by drinking from puddles and used plants for her makeshift sleeping bed.

The 89-year-old even reported having a wild fox as her companion, who visited her frequently during her ordeal. Bardelli would keep her faith alive by praying the rosary at night, eagerly knowing each day could be her last.

Four days into the rescue operation, teams found the elderly woman trapped in a deep ravine, surrounded by high vegetation, making it difficult for either party to notice the other. According to Silvio Rizzelli, the leader of the 50-strong search team, Bardelli appeared tired but remained mentally clear. "She shared her story with us, recounting her ordeal," Rizzelli reported to the British "Times."

When a paramedic attempted to put a neck brace on her, Bardelli retorted with some wit. "Now you're trying to kill me," she purportedly quipped.

The 89-year-old was deeply shaken but stable, requiring multiple days of convalescence before she could be discharged from the hospital. Her relieved son Robert spoke to "Corriere della Sera," expressing his gratefulness that his mother had survived this ordeal. "It was beyond description. When I saw the Carabinieri approaching me, I knew something wasn't right. When they shared the encouraging news, joy flooded my heart."

