Elderly individual collides with traffic signal post, sustaining severe injuries.

At an intersection in Rodenbach, a moped user experienced a severe collision with a traffic light pole, resulting in critical injuries for the 70-year-old individual involved.

Emergency medical helicopter transported severely wounded individual to a medical facility. (Image Source)

In the heart of Rodenbach, located in the Main-Kinzig district, a 70-year-old scooter rider had a serious accident on Thursday afternoon. As per initial reports, he was trying to make a left turn at an intersection, and after colliding with a traffic light pole, he tumbled onto the road. Law enforcement officials from southeastern Hesse shared this information on Friday morning.

The elderly individual endured critical injuries to his head and legs. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital via helicopter. The exact reasons behind the collision with the traffic light pole remain a mystery.

The accident left the elderly scooter rider with critical injuries, requiring immediate medical attention. Despite investigations, the cause of the collision with the traffic light pole remains unclear.

