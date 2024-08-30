- Elderly individual collides with traffic signal post, sustaining severe injuries.

In the heart of Rodenbach, located in the Main-Kinzig district, a 70-year-old scooter rider had a serious accident on Thursday afternoon. As per initial reports, he was trying to make a left turn at an intersection, and after colliding with a traffic light pole, he tumbled onto the road. Law enforcement officials from southeastern Hesse shared this information on Friday morning.

The elderly individual endured critical injuries to his head and legs. Emergency responders transported him to the hospital via helicopter. The exact reasons behind the collision with the traffic light pole remain a mystery.

