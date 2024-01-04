Hagen district court - Elderly care worker allegedly abused senior citizens: Trial begins

The abuse trial against a 51-year-old geriatric nurse from Ennepetal begins at Hagen District Court on Thursday (9.30 a.m.). The accused is alleged to have committed sexual assaults on 15 residents in need of care in a senior citizens' residence in Ennepetal. According to the indictment, the elderly women affected were allegedly unable to defend themselves against the assaults due to dementia or other illnesses.

The acts are said to have occurred between 2021 and June 2023. According to the public prosecutor's office, the 51-year-old allegedly took photos and video recordings of each of the acts of abuse.

Source: www.stern.de