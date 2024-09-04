- Elderly biker meets unfortunate end due to a fall

An elderly bike rider, age 85, from the Coburg district, took a tumble off his cycle on a local link road, sadly passing away as a result. He was riding alongside a friend in the afternoon, having set off from Neuses an den Eichen and heading towards Welsberg, as per the police's report. Inexplicably, at a curve, the older gentleman swerved to the right and came to a halt in a roadside ditch.

Speedy emergency responders were summoned to the spot, but unfortunately, their life-saving efforts to revive the 85-year-old Coburg resident fell short. The incident's cause remains a mystery as of now. The police have, for now, dismissed any suspicions of external interference in the unfortunate accident.

The friend played a supportive role, staying by the elderly cyclist's side until help arrived, having met in Welsberg after the tumble. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the cyclist couldn't be revived, tragically ending his journey in Bavaria.

