Weather - Elbe, Weser and Ems facing severe storm surge

Storm "Zoltan" swept across northern Germany on Thursday. The first ferries have already been canceled. People on the Elbe, Weser and Ems must prepare for severe storm surges. The water levels in the rivers are expected to rise to more than 2.50 meters above mean high water on Friday morning, as the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) announced on Thursday. This would exceed the threshold for a severe storm surge. Hamburg, Bremen and Lower Saxony are affected.

A storm surge was already expected on the coasts of the North Sea on Thursday evening, which has the potential to rise to the level of a severe storm surge. This already had an impact on ferry traffic on Thursday. Many ferries between the Halligen islands and the mainland were canceled, according to the Wyker Dampfschiffs-Reederei shipping company. A special timetable is in place for other ferries on Friday.

The storm has already caused problems for travelers in Great Britain. The weather service warned of strong winds on Thursday, especially in the north - speeds of more than 120 kilometers per hour were measured in some places, according to the PA news agency. Schools on the Shetland Islands remained closed. In some places, trees fell or the power went out. There were also temporary restrictions on air and rail traffic.

Hamburg police warn against staying on the Elbe

The storm surge was triggered by the fact that the wind is currently blowing consistently strong from one direction, causing the water to pile up on the North Sea coast. "Once the tidal wave has passed the North Sea islands, it will run up the rivers in its wake," said Jennifer Brauch from the BSH forecasting services for the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

For the North Sea coast, water levels were expected to be 1.50 to 2.00 meters above the mean high tide on Thursday morning. In the Elbe and Weser regions, they should climb to 2.00 to 2.50 meters above mean high water.

The Hamburg police warned against staying in low-lying areas around the Elbe during the expected storm surge on Friday night. This applies in particular to the harbor, Hafencity and areas close to the Elbe. Buildings in these areas should also be protected from flooding and vehicles should be parked in higher areas.

The last time the Hanseatic city was hit by the low pressure system "Nadia" on 30 January 2022, it led to two consecutive severe storm surges with values of 2.84 and 2.60 meters above the mean water level. The last severe storm surges on the North Sea therefore occurred in January and February 2022.

Meteorologists expect strong winds

The German Weather Service (DWD) is forecasting gusts of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour for the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts on Friday morning, with even stronger gale-force gusts possible. Storm "Zoltan" is also continuing to cause problems for the rest of the country. Although the wind will initially weaken there on Friday, it will freshen up again in the second half of the day.

It will remain very rainy and windy towards the weekend and over the Christmas holidays. "It won't be quite as much as today, but you can always expect strong and stormy gusts," said Martin Schönebeck from the DWD. He is not hopeful that the precipitation expected in the coming days will come down as snow. At most, one or two centimetres of snow could fall in the very highest areas of the Sauerland on Friday night. But even that threatens to melt away quickly.

Christmas market closed as a precaution

The Harz narrow-gauge railroads suspended train services to the Brocken due to the stormy weather. On Thursday, traffic between Schierke and the Brocken summit was suspended, according to an HSB spokesperson. Trains on the rest of the route network are scheduled to run as planned. Storm consequences also in North Rhine-Westphalia: As a precautionary measure, the Essen Christmas market, for example, remained closed on Thursday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, several Christmas markets remained closed on Thursday as a precautionary measure, for example in Essen and Duisburg. Düsseldorf closed in the afternoon. In Hamburg, the operators of the Christmas markets want to keep their stalls open as planned for the time being. For example, there will be no restrictions on opening hours for the Christmas market in front of the town hall, as the market is well protected due to its location, said a spokesperson for the Roncalli Christmas market in Hamburg on Thursday. "We'll see how things go over the next few days."

Source: www.stern.de