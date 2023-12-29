Weather - Elbe water rises in Prignitz - second alert level

Flood experts in Brandenburg are also keeping an eye on the development of flooding in some rivers over the weekend. The water level of the Elbe is expected to continue to rise in Wittenberge in the Prignitz district. Alert level 2 of a total of four levels will therefore be declared on Saturday, the State Office for the Environment announced on Friday. However, the flood situation has calmed down in several regions of Brandenburg.

According to the State Environment Agency, only a small amount of precipitation is expected until New Year's Day. The all-clear was given on the Lusatian rivers such as the Neisse and Schwarze Elster on Friday, as the situation had eased.

The Spree, on the other hand, remains under observation, it said. There could be short-term but non-critical exceedances of the alert level 1 guideline values at individual gauges. The flood wave in the Oder is not expected to worsen for Ratzdorf and Eisenhüttenstadt.

The town of Wittenberge made preparations for an increase in the flood level and has a guard service on standby to monitor the dyke. The authorities did not expect the situation to develop dramatically. The water level at the Wittenberge gauge stood at 5.20 meters on Friday afternoon. According to the forecast of the State Environment Agency, the water level is not expected to exceed 6 meters until the New Year.

Rivers had previously burst their banks, particularly in the foreland of the dyke. Farmers had to remove their animals from the meadows. The Nedwighafen on the banks of the Elbe in Wittenberge, where caravans are usually parked, was flooded with mud and water. The flooding on the Elbe also affected the construction work for the new A14 bridge between Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt. Construction workers had to move some office containers to safety due to the risk of flooding.

According to the district of Prignitz, the dykes have to be checked daily from alert level 2 and preparations made for further protection against flooding. In 2013, Wittenberge experienced severe flooding with damage. Residents had to be evacuated at the time.

The first flood alert level was declared for some river sections in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district on Friday. This means that bodies of water are overflowing their banks. Alert level 1 has been in place since Friday for sections of the Rhinkanal, the Dosse, the Neue and Alte Jäglitz, according to the district.

