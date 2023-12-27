Skip to content
Elbe water levels rise: Pretzien weir is opened

The Elbe flood waters are rising: In order to protect Magdeburg and the surrounding communities from flooding, the Pretzien weir is being raised. The opening will begin on Thursday at around 10.00 a.m., as the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management announced in Magdeburg on...

View of the Pretzien weir (photo taken with a drone). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Elbe flood waters are rising: In order to protect Magdeburg and the surrounding communities from flooding, the Pretzien weir is being raised. The opening will begin on Thursday at around 10.00 a.m., as the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management announced in Magdeburg on Wednesday. This is the first time in ten years that the important flood protection system has been used again.

The Pretzien weir was last opened in June 2013. It ensures that around a third of the Elbe's water is diverted into a 21-kilometer-long canal around Magdeburg and Schönebeck before it flows back into the river. The weir consists of 324 so-called sluice gates, each weighing 100 kilograms.

Source: www.stern.de

