Storm - Elbe water level reaches alarm level 3 in Schöna

The water level of the Elbe has reached alert level 3 in Schöna in Saxon Switzerland. By early midday, it had climbed above the six-meter mark - and the trend is still rising, according to the latest overview from the State Flood Centre. The water level is expected to rise to almost 6.70 meters by Thursday morning and only then drop again.

Further downstream in Dresden, alert level 3 of 4 is expected on Wednesday morning, in Riesa on Wednesday afternoon. The situation is more relaxed in Torgau: Alert level 1 was in force on the Elbe there on Tuesday and could reach level 2 on Thursday evening, according to the experts.

Overview of water levels in Saxony

