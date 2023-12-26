Skip to content
 Christian Meier
1 min read
Passers-by stand on the Terrassenufer in Dresden on the Elbe. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Storm - Elbe water level reaches alarm level 3 in Schöna

The water level of the Elbe has reached alert level 3 in Schöna in Saxon Switzerland. By early midday, it had climbed above the six-meter mark - and the trend is still rising, according to the latest overview from the State Flood Centre. The water level is expected to rise to almost 6.70 meters by Thursday morning and only then drop again.

Further downstream in Dresden, alert level 3 of 4 is expected on Wednesday morning, in Riesa on Wednesday afternoon. The situation is more relaxed in Torgau: Alert level 1 was in force on the Elbe there on Tuesday and could reach level 2 on Thursday evening, according to the experts.

Overview of water levels in Saxony

Source: www.stern.de

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 Anne Legman
Members Public

