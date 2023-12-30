Prignitz - Elbe rose: No further aggravation expected

The water level of the Elbe has continued to rise over the past few hours in Wittenberge in the district of Prignitz. On Saturday morning, alert level 2 of a total of four levels was declared, as the State Office for the Environment announced on Saturday.

The water level at the Wittenberge gauge stood at 5.46 meters at midday on Saturday. However, the authorities did not expect the situation to worsen. According to the forecast of the State Environment Agency, the water level is not expected to exceed 6.00 meters until the New Year.

The water levels of some rivers in Brandenburg have risen significantly over the past few days. In Ostprignitz, for example, alert level 1 has been in force since Friday for sections of the Rhinkanal, the Dosse and the Neue and Alte Jäglitz.

On the Lusatian rivers such as the Neisse and Schwarze Elster, the all-clear was given on Friday as the situation eased. The Spree, on the other hand, remains under observation, according to the latest reports. The flood situation has calmed down in several regions of Brandenburg.

