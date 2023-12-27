Flood - Elbe near Dresden approaching alert level three

The flooding of the Elbe in Dresden continues to approach the second-highest alert level three. The decisive level of six meters will probably be reached in the afternoon. On Wednesday morning, 5.86 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center in Dresden. However, the city of Dresden had already declared a level three alert on Tuesday evening.

Originally, the six-meter mark was expected to be reached in the morning. There was a slight delay, said Karin Bernhardt, spokeswoman for the state flood center. The rise in the water level depends on the melting snow in the Giant Mountains. In Schöne on the Czech border, a water level of 6.28 meters is already at alert level three.

According to the flood control center, all rivers in Saxony, with the exception of the Upper White Elster, are at flood warning levels. It is expected that the warning for the tributaries of the Upper Elbe will be lifted during the course of the day.

