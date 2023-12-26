Skip to content
Elbe floods in Saxony continue to rise

People living along the Elbe must be prepared for further rising water levels. According to the State Flood Center, alert level 3 should be reached in Schöna in Saxon Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon and is expected in Dresden on Wednesday morning. The reason for this is the melting snow and...

Passers-by stand on the Terrassenufer in Dresden on the Elbe. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
People living along the Elbe must be prepared for further rising water levels. According to the State Flood Center, alert level 3 should be reached in Schöna in Saxon Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon and is expected in Dresden on Wednesday morning. The reason for this is the melting snow and heavy rainfall in the Giant Mountains.

In contrast, declining water levels were reported from the Zwickauer and Freiberger Mulde. Only the Vereinigte Mulde in Bad Düben was on alert level 3 out of 4 on Tuesday - albeit with a downward trend. The flood peak is currently running through there, it was said. A strong rise is not expected for the next few days. However, the ground is saturated, so that smaller streams and rivers could quickly swell again in the event of heavy rain.

Overview of water levels in Saxony

