Extreme weather - Elbe floods in Saxony continue to recede

The flood waters of the Elbe continue to recede in Saxony. A water level of 5.30 meters was measured at the Dresden gauge on Saturday morning, according to an overview from the state flood center. A day earlier it had been 5.92 meters. Normal is around 2 meters. In the state capital, as well as in Schöna on the Czech border and downstream in Riesa, the alert level was still 2. Hydrologists expect water levels to continue to fall. There were no more flood warnings for the other river basins in Saxony.

