Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswater levelbeautifuldresdenclimategermanyfloodriesaelbebad weathersaxonyweather

Elbe floods in Saxony continue to recede

The flood waters of the Elbe continue to recede in Saxony. A water level of 5.30 meters was measured at the Dresden gauge on Saturday morning, according to an overview from the state flood center. A day earlier it had been 5.92 meters. Normal is around 2 meters. In the state capital, as well as...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
The Elbe floods against the backdrop of the Frauenkirche at sunrise. The flood situation eases a....aussiedlerbote.de
The Elbe floods against the backdrop of the Frauenkirche at sunrise. The flood situation eases a little. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Extreme weather - Elbe floods in Saxony continue to recede

The flood waters of the Elbe continue to recede in Saxony. A water level of 5.30 meters was measured at the Dresden gauge on Saturday morning, according to an overview from the state flood center. A day earlier it had been 5.92 meters. Normal is around 2 meters. In the state capital, as well as in Schöna on the Czech border and downstream in Riesa, the alert level was still 2. Hydrologists expect water levels to continue to fall. There were no more flood warnings for the other river basins in Saxony.

Overview of the state flood control center

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Latest

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public