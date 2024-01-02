Weather - Elbe floods in Lauenburg currently manageable

The flood situation in Lauenburg is tense but, according to the town, well manageable. According to the Waterways and Shipping Office, a water level of 7.40 meters was registered at the Hohnsdorf gauge on Tuesday (7.00 a.m.). A water level of 7.50 meters was expected for the evening, and 7.65 meters was forecast for Wednesday. During the so-called flood of the century in June 2013, a high of 9.60 meters was recorded at the Hohnsdorf gauge - the highest water level measured in Lauenburg up to that point.

In Lauenburg on the Elbe, the low-lying streets of the old town have already been flooded for several days. The fire department expressly warned residents not to pump out flooded cellars. This could increase the water pressure on the cellars from the outside because there is no counter-pressure and increase the risk of the buildings collapsing, a fire department spokesperson warned on Tuesday.

Plans for flood protection for the listed old town have been underway since the 2013 floods, but are not making any progress. According to the town, one of the reasons for this is the complicated ownership structure of the houses directly on the Elbe.

