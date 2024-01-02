Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsweatherflood situationschleswig-holsteincentury floodelbewater levelflood

Elbe floods in Lauenburg currently manageable

The flood situation in Lauenburg is tense but, according to the town, well manageable. According to the Waterways and Shipping Office, a water level of 7.40 meters was registered at the Hohnsdorf gauge on Tuesday (7.00 a.m.). A water level of 7.50 meters was expected for the evening, and 7.65...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Elbe floods in Lauenburg currently manageable

The flood situation in Lauenburg is tense but, according to the town, well manageable. According to the Waterways and Shipping Office, a water level of 7.40 meters was registered at the Hohnsdorf gauge on Tuesday (7.00 a.m.). A water level of 7.50 meters was expected for the evening, and 7.65 meters was forecast for Wednesday. During the so-called flood of the century in June 2013, a high of 9.60 meters was recorded at the Hohnsdorf gauge - the highest water level measured in Lauenburg up to that point.

In Lauenburg on the Elbe, the low-lying streets of the old town have already been flooded for several days. The fire department expressly warned residents not to pump out flooded cellars. This could increase the water pressure on the cellars from the outside because there is no counter-pressure and increase the risk of the buildings collapsing, a fire department spokesperson warned on Tuesday.

Plans for flood protection for the listed old town have been underway since the 2013 floods, but are not making any progress. According to the town, one of the reasons for this is the complicated ownership structure of the houses directly on the Elbe.

Press release from the town of Lauenburg Hohnsdorf water level

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Judiciary resumes investigations after 2008 fire

Almost 16 years after a house fire in Ludwigshafen (Palatinate) that left nine people dead, the public prosecutor's office has reopened the investigation. "This step was taken on the basis of information", said the senior public prosecutor Hubert Ströber on Tuesday in Frankenthal. "If we have...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public
View of the flood area, after the river Ems burst its banks the water stands on many flat areas in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Interior Minister: Well under 2000 people evacuated

According to Interior Minister Daniela Behrens, well under 2000 people have been evacuated in Lower Saxony in recent days due to flooding. The SPD politician said this in an interview with NDR-Info on Tuesday. In view of the situation, this is not very much, said the Minister. This shows that...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
Emergency services of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) stand in front of a truck.....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Particularly on the Hase and Hunte rivers

Especially in the areas of the rivers Hase and Hunte, the flood situation in Lower Saxony is threatening to worsen due to the predicted continuous rainfall. This is according to a situation report published by the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Judiciary resumes investigations after 2008 fire

Almost 16 years after a house fire in Ludwigshafen (Palatinate) that left nine people dead, the public prosecutor's office has reopened the investigation. "This step was taken on the basis of information", said the senior public prosecutor Hubert Ströber on Tuesday in Frankenthal. "If we have...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public
View of the flood area, after the river Ems burst its banks the water stands on many flat areas in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Interior Minister: Well under 2000 people evacuated

According to Interior Minister Daniela Behrens, well under 2000 people have been evacuated in Lower Saxony in recent days due to flooding. The SPD politician said this in an interview with NDR-Info on Tuesday. In view of the situation, this is not very much, said the Minister. This shows that...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public