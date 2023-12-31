Water level - Elbe floods drop to alert level 1

The flood level of the Elbe has fallen to alert level 1 at most measuring points in Saxony. The lowest alert level was in force on Sunday at the Dresden gauge, in Schöna on the Czech border and downstream in Riesa. According to an overview by the state flood center, there was no longer a flood warning at the Torgau gauge in northern Saxony.

In the state capital of Dresden, a water level of 4.48 meters was measured on New Year's Eve morning. The day before, it had been 5.30 meters. Hydrologists expect water levels to stagnate over the next few days. This means that alert level 1 is likely to remain in place for a few more days. It applies in Dresden from 4 meters. Normal is around 2 meters.

Overview of the state flood control center

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de