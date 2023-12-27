Flood - Elbe flood water rises: Vigilance at the Kelbra reservoir

In parts of Saxony-Anhalt, the flood situation appears to be slowly easing - but water levels continue to rise on the Elbe. In the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, where the Kelbra reservoir has filled up after unusually heavy rainfall, no flooding of towns is expected. No further evacuations are expected to be necessary, according to the district on Wednesday morning. Around 180 residents of the village of Thürungen had been advised to leave their homes the previous day. The highest flood alert level 4 is still in force on the Helme. According to the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), the situation is easing in the north of the state and in the Harz Mountains.

Meanwhile, the water levels on the Elbe are rising, starting in the Czech Republic. The state capital of Magdeburg has set up a task force for exceptional events. "Although there is currently no danger in Magdeburg, we want to be prepared for all eventualities because of the upcoming New Year's Eve weekend," said Mayor Simone Borris (non-party). The peak of the Elbe flood is expected in Magdeburg at the weekend.

In order to protect Magdeburg and the surrounding communities from flooding, the Pretzien weir will be raised. The opening will begin on Thursday at around 10.00 a.m., as announced by the LHW. This is the first time in ten years that the important flood protection system has been used again. It ensures that around a third of the Elbe water is diverted into a 21-kilometer-long canal around Magdeburg and Schönebeck before it flows back into the river. The weir consists of 324 so-called sluice gates, each weighing 100 kilograms.

According to the LHW, the capacity limit of the Kelbra reservoir was reached on Wednesday night. As the inflow into the reservoir is declining, the water level of the Helme is expected to rise moderately over the course of Wednesday, according to the district of Mansfeld-Südharz. District administrator André Schröder (CDU) explained: "High vigilance is still required. The highest alert level 4 will remain in place along the Helme in the coming days." The dyke guards from the volunteer fire department and LHW are still on duty. High water levels are also expected in the coming days. Schröder thanked the fire departments, the technical relief organization and all the volunteers. The cooperation between the various authorities was also working well.

On the Salzwedeler Dumme, where high alert levels had been in place for days, the danger was downgraded, according to the LHW. The second-highest flood alert level 3 had last been in force on the Weiße Elster at the Oberthau gauge, on the Mulde in Dessau and on the Ohre in Wolmirstedt. The water levels of the Mulde were generally receding, it was reported. However, because the Elbe was carrying so much water, there was a backlog.

The city of Halle announced that the water level of the Saale at the Trotha lower gauge remained almost unchanged on Wednesday compared to the previous day. "The peak is therefore lasting longer than originally forecast. A noticeable drop is now expected in the coming days."

Source: www.stern.de