Elbe ferries no longer run due to flooding in Dresden

Due to the flooding, all Elbe ferries operated by Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) have suspended operations until further notice. The ferries have been moored at their moorings and are being checked regularly, the DVB announced on Wednesday. But with the expected water levels of up to 6.26...

Due to the flooding, all Elbe ferries operated by Dresdner Verkehrsbetriebe (DVB) have suspended operations until further notice. The ferries have been moored at their moorings and are being checked regularly, the DVB announced on Wednesday. But with the expected water levels of up to 6.26 meters, the winter floods are still part of the "usual work routine".

When the ferries will be able to operate again will depend on how low the water level falls. The local residents must also be accessible. Late Tuesday evening, an alert level three out of four was declared for the Elbe in Dresden - even before the water level of six meters was reached.

