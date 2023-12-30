Skip to content
Eisenach demands withdrawal of Leipzig's objection

Six seconds of playing time were missing. The Leipzig handball team lodged a protest against this. Now the opponent from Eisenach has spoken out.

In the dispute over the duration of a match against each other, Bundesliga handball club ThSV Eisenach has called on rivals SC DHfK Leipzig to withdraw their objection to the scoring of the game. "If anything, we are also missing 6 seconds," Eisenach's managing director Rene Witte was quoted as saying in a club statement. Witte called on his Leipzig colleague Karsten Günther to "finally withdraw this unspeakable appeal".

The Saxons had lodged a protest against the scoring of the game at Eisenach on December 8. "A handball game lasts 60 minutes. Net playing time. The game on Friday only lasted 59:54 minutes. Six seconds were missing," said Günther. The Handball Bundesliga sports court must now decide on the matter. If Leipzig is found to be right, a replay is possible. "We should play handball matches fairly on the court, not let the courts decide," said Witte.

Eisenach had defeated SC DHfK 25:24. Leipzig took a time-out with 58:49 minutes left on the clock, but when play resumed, the clock apparently stood at 58:55 minutes. Leipzig managed to equalize with the last attack, but it was scored shortly after the final buzzer and therefore did not count. Both teams are fighting against relegation in the league.

Source: www.stern.de

