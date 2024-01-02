German Ice Hockey League - Eisbären win against Düsseldorf: Former goalie Zepp honored

The Eisbären Berlin continue their winning streak in the new year. Coach Serge Aubin's team won 4:2 (2:1, 0:0, 2:1) against Düsseldorfer EG on Tuesday evening. Patrice Cormier scored two goals for the Capitals, while Eric Mik and Ty Ronning also scored. With their sixth win in a row in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL), the German record champions defended their lead at the top of the table.

After the banner ceremony for former Eisbären goalie and five-time German champion Rob Zepp, whose jersey number 72 will no longer be issued in Berlin, both teams got off to a fast-paced start. In the sold-out arena at Ostbahnhof with 14,200 spectators, Mik was the first to get on the scoresheet in the 8th minute before Düsseldorf's Alexander Ehl equalized less than two minutes later. The hosts took the lead again in the 15th minute with a goal from Cormier.

Aggressive in the duels, confident on the puck and with a lot of pressure on the goal, the Polar Bears continued to create good chances in the middle period, but often failed to score against Düsseldorf's goalkeeper Henrik Haukeland. As Berlin's Jake Hildebrand also performed reliably between the posts, this lack of effectiveness had no consequences.

The third period saw more goals again. First Ronning increased the lead to 3:1 in the 43rd minute, then Philip Gogulla scored the equalizer for DEG, before Cormier put the finishing touches on the game with a goal into an empty net.

DEL, Tables and matchday overview Eisbären Berlin, Squad and DEL statistics Eisbären Berlin, Schedule

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de