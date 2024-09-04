- Eintracht's women's football squad encounters setbacks in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

The Eintracht Frankfurt ladies bid farewell to the UEFA Women's Champions League qualification round following a subpar showcase. The German team suffered a 0-2 (0-1) defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals of the inaugural qualifying round for the group stage.

During the mini-tournament in Iceland, Cláudia Neto found the back of the net in the 14th minute, and Ana Borges secured the win for the Portuguese squad in the 90+5 minutes. For Frankfurt, the third-place match on Saturday will be a fight against either Breidablik Kopavogur (the hosts) or FK Minsk from Belarus. The victor of the final will proceed to the playoffs, which represents the final challenge before the group stage of the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt started the game sluggishly and soon fell behind. The opening goal was the result of Eintracht's goalkeeper Stina Johannes' errant clearance. Frankfurt struggled to respond to their 0-1 disadvantage, lacking both the necessary thrust and innovative thoughts to score an equalizer. Sporting ultimately sealed the victory with a late goal into the empty net.

