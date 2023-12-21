Champions League - Eintracht women's soccer players face elimination: Only 1:1 against Benfica

Eintracht Frankfurt's women's soccer team is in danger of being eliminated from the Champions League group stage. The Bundesliga third-placed team only managed a 1:1 (1:0) draw at home to Benfica Lisbon on Thursday evening despite taking the lead. In stoppage time, Laura Freigang missed a penalty that could have been the winner.

Swiss international Géraldine Reuteler put Eintracht ahead in the 28th minute with a deflected shot into the left corner after a Freigang pass. Benfica equalized in the 71st minute through Brazilian substitute Nycole Raysla. The hosts had dominated the game for a long time in front of 10,200 spectators at Deutsche Bank Park, but missed numerous chances to score and were punished for it.

Following their 1-0 defeat in Portugal a week earlier, the Hessians have thus lost the direct comparison with their opponents, who remain in second place in the Group A table behind defending champions FC Barcelona after four of six matchdays. Eintracht are still three points behind Benfica in third place. Only the top two teams progress to the quarter-finals of the top flight.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de