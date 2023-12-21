Skip to content
Eintracht women's soccer players face elimination: Only 1:1 against Benfica

Eintracht Frankfurt's women's soccer team is in danger of being eliminated from the Champions League group stage. The Bundesliga third-placed team only managed a 1:1 (1:0) draw at home to Benfica Lisbon on Thursday evening despite taking the lead. In stoppage time, Laura Freigang missed a...

Frankfurt's Laura Freigang (l) and Benfica's Christy Ucheibe fight for the ball. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Champions League - Eintracht women's soccer players face elimination: Only 1:1 against Benfica

Eintracht Frankfurt's women's soccer team is in danger of being eliminated from the Champions League group stage. The Bundesliga third-placed team only managed a 1:1 (1:0) draw at home to Benfica Lisbon on Thursday evening despite taking the lead. In stoppage time, Laura Freigang missed a penalty that could have been the winner.

Swiss international Géraldine Reuteler put Eintracht ahead in the 28th minute with a deflected shot into the left corner after a Freigang pass. Benfica equalized in the 71st minute through Brazilian substitute Nycole Raysla. The hosts had dominated the game for a long time in front of 10,200 spectators at Deutsche Bank Park, but missed numerous chances to score and were punished for it.

Following their 1-0 defeat in Portugal a week earlier, the Hessians have thus lost the direct comparison with their opponents, who remain in second place in the Group A table behind defending champions FC Barcelona after four of six matchdays. Eintracht are still three points behind Benfica in third place. Only the top two teams progress to the quarter-finals of the top flight.

Source: www.stern.de

