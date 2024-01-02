Bundesliga - Eintracht starts preparation with 23 professionals

Eintracht Frankfurt have started their preparations for the rest of the Bundesliga season with new signing Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman, who is on loan from Manchester United, initially completed the obligatory performance tests with his new team-mates on Tuesday and later the first training session on the pitch.

Timothy Chandler, who is still injured, was not present. Captain Sebastian Rode worked individually on his return to team training, to which Kristijan Jakic returned after recovering from a calf injury. Eintracht coach Dino Toppmöller welcomed a total of 23 professionals to the start of training, with Farès Chaibi, Omar Marmoush and Ellyes Skhiri, who were nominated by their national teams for the Africa Cup, absent.

This time, Eintracht will forego a training camp and prepare at home for the upcoming Bundesliga and Conference League fixtures. Next Saturday, Frankfurt will host SC Freiburg in a test match that will be played without spectators. The first competitive match of the year is scheduled for January 13 at third-placed RB Leipzig.

Source: www.stern.de