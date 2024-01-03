Bundesliga - Eintracht signs U21 international Brown

Eintracht Frankfurt is continuing to build the squad of the future. On Wednesday, the Bundesliga club signed U21 international Nathaniel Brown from second-division club 1. FC Nuremberg, who will continue to play for the Franconians on loan until the end of this season. The 20-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club until the summer of 2029.

Brown can play on the left side of defense as well as in midfield. The German-American has made 24 second division appearances for the club and four appearances for the German U21 team. "With his dynamism, he fits perfectly into our requirements profile and we are delighted that he will be strengthening us from the coming season," said Frankfurt's sporting director Timmo Hardung about the new signing.

Club announcement

Source: www.stern.de