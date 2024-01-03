Skip to content
Eintracht new signing van de Beek: "A new chapter"

Dutchman Donny van de Beek wants to give his soccer career at Eintracht Frankfurt a new boost. He is also hoping to return to the national team.

Donny van de Beek, new signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, speaks during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
For Dutchman Donny van de Beek, joining Eintracht Frankfurt is a fresh start after three unsuccessful years at Manchester United. "I have the feeling that it's a good place for me," said the 26-year-old midfielder on Wednesday at his official presentation to the Bundesliga club. "It's a new chapter and a new challenge."

Eintracht have loaned him from the Premier League club until the end of the season and then have an option to sign him permanently. Van de Beek was not a regular in Manchester this season and only played two competitive matches in England.

His move to Frankfurt is also linked to his hope of returning to the national team with a view to this year's European Championships in Germany. He last played for the Netherlands in March 2021.

"Anything is possible, but my focus is on Eintracht Frankfurt first," said van de Beek. "Everyone wants to play for the national team. The important thing first is to play a lot of games." He feels at least physically ready for the first Bundesliga match on 13 January at RB Leipzig: "I've trained hard in Manchester over the last few months and I'm fit."

Source: www.stern.de

