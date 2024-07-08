Soccer Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt starts its preparations

With Kevin Trapp turning 34 and the arrival of four new signings, Eintracht Frankfurt began their summer preparations for football. A total of 25 players attended the two-day performance test at the ProCamp in Deutsche Bank Park.

"The break was long enough, now we're back in football mode. The battery is charged, let's go," Coach Dino Toppmöller had already said in the podcast "Eintracht vom Main" on Saturday with great anticipation.

For the first time, the 43-year-old welcomed the promising newcomers Aurèle Amenda, Nathaniel Brown, Krisztián Lisztes, and Can Uzun to the team. Amenda, who had a thigh muscle injury, only participated in part of the performance tests. In addition, the players who had been loaned out, Faride Alidou, Igor Matanovic, and Jérôme Onguéné, were present.

Two national players are still missing

Toppmöller expects a lot from the preparations, especially for the professionals who joined the team late in the last season. "We have players here who weren't with us in the preseason last year. Farès Chaibi, Niels Nkounkou – this will be the first preseason for the boys where we'll have a longer time to train together. Hugo Ekitiké will be on a different fitness level from the start," said Toppmöller.

The team will present itself to the fans for the first time in a public training session on this Wednesday (11.30 am). National players Robin Koch and the Ecuadorian Willian Pacho will not be present yet. Both received an extended summer vacation after participating in the European Championship and the Copa América, respectively.

