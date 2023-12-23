Soccer - Eintracht Frankfurt commits to UEFA competitions

Following the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the Super League, Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has made its commitment to the European Football Union clear. "We were and remain fully committed to the UEFA competitions, which we also underline by applying to host a UEFA Europa League final in Frankfurt," said Frankfurt's board spokesman Axel Hellmann in a club statement on Saturday.

The club is convinced that it is best to work together with UEFA and all recognized soccer stakeholders within the structures of the European Club Association ECA "in order to develop the sport positively on the basis of the European principles of sporting meritocracy", Hellmann continued.

On Thursday, the European Football Union (UEFA) suffered a defeat before the highest European court in the dispute over the establishment of a Super League in soccer. The major soccer associations FIFA and UEFA may not make other competitions fundamentally dependent on their approval and may not prohibit clubs and players from participating in these competitions, the ECJ ruled in Luxembourg on Thursday. However, this does not necessarily mean that the Super League must be approved, according to the judges.

