Eintracht celebrates late win against Gladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt managed a conciliatory farewell to the winter break with a very late brace. Aurélio Buta (90.+2) and Robin Koch (90.+7) scored in stoppage time to secure a flattering 2:1 (0:1) against Borussia Mönchengladbach and prevent another setback for the Hessians in the battle for the European Cup places. The visitors, on the other hand, missed out on catching up with Frankfurt and remain in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table.

In front of 58,000 spectators, Maximilian Wöber (27th minute) had initially given the club from the Lower Rhine the lead. However, in a turbulent final phase, the defender was first shown a yellow card (88'), before Frankfurt were able to celebrate a little later.

The first half initially remained almost uneventful. Only a shot by Eintracht defender William Pacho (22') from the edge of the box over the goal caused some excitement. It was only when the visitors took the lead five minutes later that the game picked up pace. After a corner kick from Franck Honorat, the criminally unmarked Wöber was able to head into the bottom left corner.

Gladbach dominant at first

After that, Gladbach dominated, acting more consistently in tackles and not - as in many previous matches - revealing large gaps in the defense for a long time. Borussia had conceded 33 goals, only Darmstadt 98 (41) had conceded more. In the 34th minute, it was again left-back Wöber who caused danger. Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saved his deflected shot around the right post in his 250th Bundesliga match for the Hessians.

The Frankfurt professionals visibly lacked the energy for a long time in their 27th competitive game of the season. Some of them were "on their last legs", said coach Dino Toppmöller before kick-off. The few successes and the elimination from the DFB Cup are also unlikely to have boosted their self-confidence.

After the restart, the hosts tried to mobilize their last reserves, but often lost the ball in midfield. In the 55th minute, Farés Chaibi took heart and made his way down the left flank, but failed to score with a low shot that was brilliantly saved by Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas. On the other hand, goalkeeper Omar Marmoush, who had returned from illness and a yellow card suspension, had little chance to make his mark.

After Gladbach's Wöber was sent off, Frankfurt went all out on the attack - and still managed to turn the game around. Buta converted Niels Nkounkou's cross with a well-judged header. Koch's late goal drew loud cheers in the Frankfurt Arena.

