Bundesliga 2 - Eintracht Braunschweig ends Endo loan prematurely

Former Japan international Keita Endo has left second-division soccer club Eintracht Braunschweig early. "With Keita, the situation was such that both sides were hoping for much more from the renewed loan, and of course he himself above all hoped for more playing time," said Braunschweig's sporting director Benjamin Kessel in a press release on Tuesday. "We can't guarantee him that in the future either, which is why we've decided to end the loan early."

Endo had already been loaned to Eintracht by Bundesliga club Union Berlin in the 2022/2023 season, which was extended last summer until June 30, 2024. The 26-year-old midfielder only made six league appearances in the first half of the season. Endo will not return to Union immediately, "as both parties are aiming for another loan", the Köpenickers announced.

Endo played two international matches for Japan and moved to 1. FC Union in 2020 after their promotion to the first division. However, he only played 20 Bundesliga games for the Berliners in two years and was loaned out to Braunschweig before last season. Despite his versatility on the wing and in the center of midfield, he was unable to establish himself there either.

Press release Eintracht Braunschweig Press release Union Berlin Homepage of the 2nd Bundesliga Homepage of Eintracht Braunschweig

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de