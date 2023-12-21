Bundesliga - Eintracht about to loan out van de Beek

Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krösche expects to sign Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. "Donny is a player who is more likely to play for us in the second half of the season", he said on Wednesday evening after the 2:1 (0:1) win in the Bundesliga against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 26-year-old professional footballer from Manchester United is said to have already completed a medical check in Frankfurt.

Van de Beek will initially be loaned out by the English Premier League club until the end of the season. After that, a purchase option is likely to be agreed. A transfer fee of around ten million euros is being discussed. He has not made more than two brief appearances for Manchester this season. The attacking force could become the successor to captain Sebastian Rode, who wants to end his career at the end of the season.

Source: www.stern.de