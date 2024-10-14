Eighteen-year-old Nepalese individual triumphs over all 8,000-meter peaks.

At the ripe age of 18, Nima Rinji Sherpa, a Nepalese local, made history by scaling all 14 of the world's tallest peaks. The headlines in "The Himalayan Times" and other Nepali newspapers celebrated his achievement. Upon landing at Kathmandu's international airport, Nima Rinji was greeted by a sea of cheering fans, numbering in the thousands. Upon his arrival, he expressed his gratitude, calling his homecoming a "triumphant" moment.

Family and friends welcomed the new record-holder with traditional Buddhist scarves and flower garlands. Other mountaineers who had previously scaled all 14 of the world's highest peaks were also honored during the celebration.

Nima Rinji hails from a famed mountaineering family that has etched numerous records and manages Nepal's largest mountaineering expedition company. His introduction to high-altitude treks started at the age of 16.

Just a week prior, Nima Rinji and his climbing partner, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, reached the summit of the 8,027-meter-high Shishapangma peak in Tibet. This was the last of the 14 highest peaks on Earth that Nima Rinji had climbed over the past two years, beginning with Manaslu in September 2022.

"I hope to challenge the status quo"

Conquering all 14 "eight-thousanders" is widely regarded as the peak achievement for ambitious mountaineers. These peaks can be found in the Himalayas and Karakoram mountain range, in Nepal, Pakistan, Tibet, and India.

"Following a relentless 2 years and 10 days, Nima Rinji scaled one towering peak after another," Seven Summit Treks, the organizer of the eight-thousander tour, wrote on social media. The Nepal Mountaineering Association confirmed Nima Rinji's accomplishment and extended their congratulations.

The Sherpa people, an ethnic group originally from the region, are renowned globally as mountain guides. In March 2023, Nima Rinji was quoted on the UNDP Nepal country website, expressing his desire to shift the public perception of the Sherpa community. Sherpas often work as guides and porters for foreign mountaineers.

The European Union congratulated Nima Rinji for his monumental achievement, recognizing the significance of his feat in the world of mountaineering. After completing his journey, Nima Rinji proposed using his new platform to raise awareness about the Sherpa community within the EU.

