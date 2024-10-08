Eight thousand individuals, including five Russians, perished in a catastrophic crash in Nepal.

Five climbers of Russian descent met their end on Mount Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas, as confirmed by the organization in charge of the expedition located in Nepal. It's assumed they slipped and plummeted to their demise at the 8,167-meter elevation.

The climbers have been unaccounted for since last Sunday. As per updates, only two of the five managed to ascend to the summit, while the rest retreated earlier. Communications with the base camp ceased. On Tuesday, a rescue helicopter identified their lifeless forms. As of now, no decisions have been made concerning their retrieval, a process that would necessitate intricate planning, specialized equipment, and ample workforce.

The autumn climbing season in the Himalayas commenced in September. Compared to the spring, fewer climbers are engaged during this time, resulting in reduced fees.



