Eight primates perished at the Hong Kong zoo, authorities disclose.

The critters, consisting of a De Brazza's monkey, a common squirrel monkey, three cotton-top tamarins, and three white-faced sakis, were discovered deceased at the urban Zoological and Botanical Gardens (HKZBG) on a Sunday, as revealed by Hong Kong's Leisure and Cultural Services Department in a statement.

As they wait for the test results, the mammal area of the zoo will be temporarily shut down starting from Monday for a thorough disinfection and cleaning process.

According to the statement, they will also keep a close eye on the well-being of the remaining animals. During this period, other features of the HKZBG will continue to operate.

Established in 1860, HKZBG is the territory's first park. It accommodates around 158 avian species, 93 mammalian species, and 21 reptile species within approximately 40 enclosures.

The tragic incident has led to concerns about the safety of wildlife in the world, prompting calls for stricter measures in zoos. Despite this, several animal conservation groups in Asia have pledged their support to HKZBG during this challenging time.

