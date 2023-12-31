Fire department operation - Eight people are being examined after explosion in Stuttgart

There was an explosion on the top floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart on Sunday afternoon. According to a fire department spokesperson, eight people are currently being examined by the emergency services. They were in the affected apartment. It was not initially clear how seriously they were injured. It was also not yet known how the explosion occurred. There was no fire after the explosion. Firefighters and police were on the scene.

Source: www.stern.de