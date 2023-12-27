Gambling - Eight lottery millionaires in Rhineland-Palatinate so far in 2023

So far in 2023, eight lucky players in Rhineland-Palatinate have won a lottery prize worth over one million euros. As of December 22, 2023, there have been 56 major prizes of over 100,000 euros, 19 of which were over 500,000 euros, according to a spokesperson for Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH. The million-euro prizes went five times to people in the Palatinate and to one person each in Rheinhessen, the Rhineland and the Trier area.

The highest prize was secured by a lottery player from the Speyer area. He won 9.9 million euros at the beginning of November. The full annual results will be published in the second calendar week of 2024. So there could be more winners before then.

Source: www.stern.de