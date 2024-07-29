Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsArrested

Eight killed in knife attack in England - arrest

In the northwest of England

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Eight victims in a knife attack in England - Arrest made
Eight victims in a knife attack in England - Arrest made

Eight killed in knife attack in England - arrest

In the northwest of England, there has been a stabbing incident with multiple injuries. A man was arrested following the incident in the town of Southport, near Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police. A knife was also seized. There is no longer a significant threat to the public, but it is advised to avoid the area. Images show numerous police and ambulance vehicles, as well as a fire truck, on a closed residential street.

The man who was arrested is currently in police custody, facing charges related to the stabbing incident. The public's cooperation in avoiding the area continues to be essential, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public