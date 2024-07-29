Eight victims in a knife attack in England - Arrest made

Eight killed in knife attack in England - arrest

In the northwest of England, there has been a stabbing incident with multiple injuries. A man was arrested following the incident in the town of Southport, near Liverpool, according to Merseyside Police. A knife was also seized. There is no longer a significant threat to the public, but it is advised to avoid the area. Images show numerous police and ambulance vehicles, as well as a fire truck, on a closed residential street.

The man who was arrested is currently in police custody, facing charges related to the stabbing incident. The public's cooperation in avoiding the area continues to be essential, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Read also: