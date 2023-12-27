Accident - Eight injured in traffic accident on the A3

Eight people have been injured in a traffic accident on the A3 freeway near Wiesbaden. A total of four vehicles collided on the highway near Medenbach in the direction of Frankfurt on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Eight people were so seriously injured that they had to be taken to nearby hospitals. No one's life was in danger, they said. A traffic jam several kilometers long formed during the rescue operations. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Source: www.stern.de