- Eight injured in hit-and-run on A1

A rear-end collision on the A1 significantly disrupted traffic heading towards Hamburg. A total of eight people in four involved vehicles were injured, a police spokesperson said. The injured were taken to hospitals. As of current knowledge, no one was seriously injured. The "Lübecker Nachrichten" first reported on the accident.

The vehicles, according to the spokesperson, had collided due to the end of a traffic jam that had formed due to cleaning work. Employees of the road maintenance crew were present, clearing an oil spill that had covered the entire lane in the direction of Hamburg near the Trave parking lot, the spokesperson said.

The accident site was cleared around midday, but the traffic jam dissipated slowly. According to police, the traffic jam had reached around seven kilometers at one point. There was also a backup of several kilometers at the Reinfeld interchange, the police spokesperson said.

The unfortunate incident at the work site, related to the road maintenance crew, didn't cause any serious injuries, but it did halt their progress in cleaning the oil spill. Subsequently, an accident at work occurred, resulting in minor injuries to several individuals.

