Traffic - Eight injured in accident near Heidenau
Eight people were injured, three of them seriously, in a collision between two cars on a feeder road to the Autobahn 17 near Heidenau. An 18-year-old wanted to turn left onto the highway on Sunday and collided with an oncoming car, a police spokesman said in the evening. The head-on collision caused 40,000 euros in material damage.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de