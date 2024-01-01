Skip to content
Traffic - Eight injured in accident near Heidenau

Eight people were injured, three of them seriously, in a collision between two cars on a feeder road to the Autobahn 17 near Heidenau. An 18-year-old wanted to turn left onto the highway on Sunday and collided with an oncoming car, a police spokesman said in the evening. The head-on collision caused 40,000 euros in material damage.

Source: www.stern.de

