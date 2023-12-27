Skip to content
Eiffel Tower in Paris closed due to a strike by its workers

Today, Wednesday

Researchers in France accessed 10,000 blood samples, of which they found at least 44 had coronavirus antibodies - including seven from November and three from December 2019.

One of the most visited sights in the world remained closed to visitors on Wednesday: The Eiffel Tower in Paris cannot currently be visited due to a strike by its employees, the operating company Sete announced.

The employees had decided to go on a one-day strike to mark the 100th birthday of engineer Gustave Eiffel "to denounce the current management, which is driving Sete straight into the wall", explained the CGT trade union.

The Eiffel Tower, a construction of 18,038 metal parts, was built between 1887 and 1889 in a record time of two years, two months and five days. It was originally intended to be dismantled after the World Exhibition in Paris. At a height of more than 300 meters, it was the tallest structure in the world at the time and held this record for four decades.

