War in the Middle East - Egypt proposes plan to end Gaza war

According to Arab media reports,Egypt has drawn up a plan to end the Gaza war in several stages. As the Saudi TV channel Aschark News reported on Sunday, the first phase would involve enforcing a ceasefire lasting at least two weeks. During this time, 40 hostages held in the Gaza Strip would also be released.

In return, Israel was to release 120 Palestinian prisoners. On both sides, these were to be women, children under the age of 18 and elderly, sick people. The report referred to "informed sources", which were not elaborated on.

Egypt wants to bring Palestinians in Gaza together

The second phase would be about establishing a national Palestinian dialog under the auspices of Egypt. The aim is to "end the division" and form a technocratic government, it said. This passage refers to the rivalry between the two largest Palestinian groups, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah and the Islamist Hamas.

The third phase envisages a complete ceasefire and a comprehensive agreement on the exchange of hostages and prisoners. Finally, the plan reportedly envisages a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, all displaced persons would have to be allowed to return to their homes.

So far there has been no official reaction from Egypt or Hamas to the report.

The leader of the Islamist Hamas, Ismail Haniya, was previously in Egypt with a delegation for talks. According to the report by Aschark News, he traveled back to Qatar on Saturday. He is one of the most important leading figures in Hamas. He lives in Qatar.

According to reports, the Hamas political leadership living in exile is already holding talks behind the backs of the two Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip, Jihia Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, on how the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will be governed after the end of the war.

Under the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the USA, Israel and the Islamist Hamas agreed on a ceasefire in the Gaza war lasting several days at the end of November, which led to the release of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Source: www.stern.de