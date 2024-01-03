Efforts to increase the proportion of women on the management boards of DAX companies have suffered a setback

According to a study, efforts to increase the proportion of women on the management boards of DAX companies suffered a setback last year. As the management consultancy Russell Reynolds Associates announced on Wednesday on the basis of an analysis of the board committees of the 40 companies, the number of women leaving the board exceeded the number of new appointments for the first time (nine versus eight). None of the female board members who left passed the age limit.

The study also revealed that seven out of nine female DAX board members who left the board had been in office for three years or less, while only 15 percent of men left so early. Furthermore, only a third of the female board members who left the company held a board position again after leaving on January 1, 2024.

The study concludes that the proportion of women in DAX companies is currently stagnating at around 23% once the statutory quota has been met. The Second Management Positions Act stipulates that at least one woman must be represented on the management boards of listed companies with parity co-determination and four or more members.

"We are observing a similar development on the management boards as we did on the supervisory boards: With the fulfillment of the quota, the positive trend is coming to an end," explained Jens-Thomas Pietralla from Russell Reynolds Associates on the study results. The proportion of new female appointments to the management boards of DAX companies fell by two thirds last year compared to the second half of the previous year.

Source: www.ntv.de