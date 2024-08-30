- Educators affiliated with labor unions remain apprehensive regarding educational institutions and their environments.

The predicament in kindergartens and schools within Mecklenburg-Vorpommern continues to provoke anxiety for the Education and Science Union (GEW). They've called upon the coalition government, led by red-red factions, to exhibit more dedication towards fulfilling the commitments outlined in the agreement, as mentioned in a press statement.

Ulrike von Malottki, deputy chairperson of the GEW in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, voiced worries about the elevated illness rate among kindergarten teachers. This directly impacts the state of children and parents in kindergartens. "Limited operating hours, group segmentation, reduced bonding, less assistance - the pedagogical repercussions can sometimes be catastrophic," cautioned the state leader.

Leftist education advocate Jeannine Röslersaid: "Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is one of the few states to implement the fee-free policy for kindergarten visits without reservation. This is no small feat, it's a significant accomplishment. This alleviates families substantially and enhances educational equality."

GEW chairperson Nico Leschinski faulted the fact that numerous refugees continue to receive their education in so-called preparatory classes in schools. They face substantial disadvantages. "They are exposed to a minimal curriculum, most of their teachers lack formal teaching qualifications, and their transition to regular, combined instruction relies not just on their acquired German language competency, but also on the available spatial and material resources of each specific school," he said.

The educator job market remains aggressive, according to further information. Leschinski pointed out that there were still 377 vacancies last week. Moreover, 65 management positions are vacant. The new school year in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern commences next Monday.

The Education and Science Union (GEW) is concerned about the situations in schools and kindergartens within Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, urging the coalition government to show more commitment. With the new school year approaching in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the teacher vacancies and management positions remains a significant issue in schools.

Read also: