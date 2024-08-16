- Educators Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

A man has been charged by the prosecutor's office in Baden-Baden with severe sexual abuse of children after allegedly assaulting two boys. The then 19-year-old suspect is said to have recorded videos and photos of the incidents, which occurred in his apartment in 2015. One of the unidentified victims is believed to be no more than 10 years old, the other between 10 and 12. The Regional Court of Baden-Baden must now decide whether to allow the indictment and set a trial date.

In an earlier statement, the police and prosecutor's office said the crimes were not related to the man's professional activity. It was initially unclear whether he was already working as a caregiver in 2015 and where he lived at the time. The Berlin police arrested him in March, and he is currently in custody.

In addition to the charges of child abuse, the prosecutor's office accuses the now 28-year-old of distributing child pornographic image files via an instant messaging service to unknown users. Investigators found a total of 4,150 image files and 2,864 video files with child pornographic content, as well as 12,333 image files and 11,625 video files with youth pornographic content on seized storage media.

Earlier reports stated that the police initially investigated the man for possession and distribution of child pornographic material, during which there was a strong suspicion of severe sexual abuse of children.

The police played a crucial role in the arrest of the suspect, as they apprehended him in March. During their initial investigation, the police suspected the man of severe sexual abuse along with the possession and distribution of child pornographic material.

