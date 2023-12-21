Knife attack - Education Minister "dismayed" by act of violence at school

Lower Saxony's Minister of Education Julia Willie Hamburg has announced a thorough investigation into the knife attack at a school in Cuxhaven. "I am deeply shocked by this act in one of our schools," said the Green politician on Thursday. "My thoughts are with the injured girl, her family and the entire school community at this time."

On Thursday morning, a schoolgirl in Cuxhaven seriously injured another girl with a knife, as reported by the police. The incident took place in the classroom of a primary and secondary school in the Lüdingworth district. Minister Hamburg said: "I hope that the pupil will recover very quickly and wish her, her family and the school community a lot of strength to come to terms with this experience."

It is still unclear what led to "this terrible act so shortly before the start of the Christmas vacations", said Hamburg. "The case will now be thoroughly investigated. We will do everything we can to support the pupils and the teaching staff."

Source: www.stern.de