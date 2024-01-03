NHL - Edmonton extends winning streak: Draisaitl with goal and assist

Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have extended their winning streak in the North American professional league NHL.

The exceptional German forward scored a goal and an assist in the 5:2 (1:1, 2:2, 2:0) win against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was Edmonton 's sixth win in a row. With 19 wins after 35 games, the Oilers have their sights set on the playoffs again after their false start.

Draisaitl scored his 18th goal of the season to make it 4-2 (42nd minute) and assisted on Zach Hyman's 2-0 goal (29th minute) for the 24th time this season. His teammate Connor McDavid did even better, scoring once and contributing four assists. The 26-year-old Canadian surpassed the 900-point mark (317 goals and 586 assists) in his 602nd league game. Only field hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny needed fewer games for 900 points.

Stützle with two assists in 6-3 defeat

Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 3:6 (0:5, 1:0, 2:1) at the Vancouver Canucks after a weak first period. Stützle set up both goals by Vladimir Tarasenko (41st/58th) with his 27th and 28th assists of the season.

Defenseman Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings can dream of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after a 5-3 (1-1, 1-1, 3-1) win at the San Jose Sharks. David Perron turned the match around for the eleven-time NHL champions with two goals (51st/59th) in the final period. The Sharks are still missing Nico Sturm due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old last played for the NHL's lowest-scoring team in mid-December.

For Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks, the play-off places are a long way off. The team from the US state of Illinois lost 3-0 (0-1, 0-0, 0-2) at the Nashville Predators and has the second-worst record in the West after San Jose.

