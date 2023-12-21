Edin Terzic remains coach of Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will start the new year with Edin Terzic as head coach. This is the decision of the Bundesliga club's top management, despite numerous negative experiences of late.

Edin Terzic will remain Borussia Dortmund coach. According to consistent media reports, the Bundesliga club has decided to continue working with the 41-year-old despite the recent sporting downturn with six competitive matches without a win and a drop to fifth place. This is the result of several hours of talks with managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke, sporting director Sebastian Kehl, club advisor Matthias Sammer and Terzic. Following the critical review of the past months, none of those involved wanted to comment publicly - as is customary at BVB after this regular meeting.

Borussia was thus spared a Christmas quake. Despite media speculation about an imminent separation, the club's management is focusing on continuity when it comes to the coaching issue. The fact that Watzke has always appreciated Terzic's passionate work and maintains a friendly relationship with him is likely to have had a significant influence on the decision. Only months ago, the club boss had affirmed that he wanted to work with Terzic "for the next few years".

Following the vote of confidence in Terzic, the managers now believe that the professionals in particular have a duty to deliver. Above all, the puzzling discrepancy between the mostly good performances in the Champions League and the many weak performances in the Bundesliga is infuriating the club bosses. The form fluctuations should come to an end for the league restart in Darmstadt on January 13.

A resounding 4-0 defeat in the Bundesliga summit against Bayern (0:4) at the beginning of November and the subsequent desolate performance in the point match at VfB Stuttgart (1:2) started the downward trend in the Bundesliga. After just one win from the last eight league games, the gap to league leaders Leverkusen grew to an unassailable 15 points. Even qualification for the Champions League is now in jeopardy.

Source: www.ntv.de