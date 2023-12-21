Edin Terzic remains coach of Borussia Dortmund
Edin Terzic will remain coach of Borussia Dortmund, according to the German Press Agency. This is the result of a round of talks lasting several hours between those responsible at the Bundesliga club on Thursday, although none of those involved wanted to comment publicly.
Source: www.stern.de