Bundesliga - Edin Terzic remains coach of Borussia Dortmund
According to the German Press Agency, Edin Terzic will remain Borussia Dortmund coach.
This is the result of a round of talks lasting several hours between those responsible at the Bundesliga club, although none of those involved wanted to comment publicly.
Source: www.stern.de