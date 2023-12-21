Skip to content
Edin Terzic remains coach of Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic will remain coach of Borussia Dortmund, according to the German Press Agency.

According to the German Press Agency, Edin Terzic will remain Borussia Dortmund coach.

This is the result of a round of talks lasting several hours between those responsible at the Bundesliga club, although none of those involved wanted to comment publicly.

Source: www.stern.de

