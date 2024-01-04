Environment Minister - Eder: State hunting law still needs time

Following the heated debate on the amendment to the state hunting law for Rhineland-Palatinate, it will be some time before an amended draft is presented. "We have adapted the procedure," Environment Minister Katrin Eder (Greens) told the German Press Agency in Mainz. All comments received from institutions and associations are currently being examined and evaluated, after which a dialog with them will resume. "Thoroughness takes precedence over speed."

She would not be concerned with individual terms, said Eder. Whether the law refers to a district hunting advisor or a district hunting master in the future is not the decisive factor. However, she would stick to the goal of forest renewal in the wake of climate change. "All sides have red lines that now need to be balanced," said Eder. "We also have red lines and we agree in the state government that the law will be changed in the process." The specialist department in her ministry will now talk to all associations again. It is not yet possible to predict when a new draft will be published.

"Of course, not everyone will be completely happy in the end," said Eder. "But then we may have found a middle ground." She was aware that it was so difficult to change a hunting law, but she was surprised by the intensity of the debate. The fact that such a project had not succeeded in Brandenburg, for example, and that such a law had even been "reversed" in North Rhine-Westphalia, also showed that it was difficult.

The Minister emphasized that it was right that a broad dialogue took place in Rhineland-Palatinate right from the start. "We then wrote down the experience from the evaluation process and poured it directly into a draft law. That's when we should have done the loop we're doing now." The new regulation on water abstraction charges, for example, according to which agriculture and forestry must now also pay for the abstraction of groundwater and surface water, was handled in this way and was therefore more widely accepted.

